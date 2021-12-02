BAE wins $316M contract for military GPS modules
Dec. 02, 2021 10:39 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +1.3%) has been awarded a contract to deliver hardened military GPS modules.
- The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) executed on a $316M contract option for BAE Systems' M-Code GPS modules, bringing the contract funding to $641M.
- Under the option, BAE Systems will produce Common GPS Modules (CGMs) for future ground, airborne and weapon GPS receivers for the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies.
- The CGMs provide dependable positioning, navigation, and timing for ground troops, vehicles, aircraft, and precision munitions. The contract will ensure the availability of these modules for advanced military GPS receivers with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities that enable operation in contested environments.
- The award builds on a $325M contract won in May 2021. BAE is currently delivering two advanced M-Code GPS receivers – the Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine - M-Code (MPE-M) and NavStrike-M GPS receiver. Deliveries of the ultra-small MicroGRAM-M are expected in 2022 and deliveries of the Strategic Anti-jam Beamforming Receiver - M-Code (SABR-M) are expected in 2024.