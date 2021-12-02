Express CEO is 'confident' that stores will outperform 2019 levels
Dec. 02, 2021
- Express, Inc. (EXPR +15.4%) shares soar after reporting an earnings topper despite sales coming in below consensus for FQ3 ended Oct. 30, 2021.
- Consolidated net sales grew 47% Y/Y and are up 3% compared to FQ3 2019. Gross margin expanded to 33.2%, compared to 4.3% in 2020 and 28.2% in 2019, due to positive customer response to the company's new receipts and significant reduction in promotional activity.
- "I am confident that we will continue to deliver positive comparable sales and gross margin expansion versus 2019 in the fourth quarter," said CEO Tim Baxter. Express, Inc. expects comparable sales to increase by low-single digits in FQ4 and gross margin to expand 100+ bps compared to the 2020 quarter.
