Eliem Therapeutics, down 19%, falls below IPO price

Dec. 02, 2021 11:19 AM ETEliem Therapeutics, Inc. (ELYM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Bearish stock financial, bear market chart falling prices down turn from global economic and financial crisis.

coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.