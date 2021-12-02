Eliem Therapeutics, down 19%, falls below IPO price
Dec. 02, 2021 11:19 AM ETEliem Therapeutics, Inc. (ELYM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM -18.6%), which had its IPO in August, has fallen to below its IPO price of $12.50 a share.
- The clinical-stage biotech targets diseases of neurological origin such as chronic pain, psychiatry, and epilepsy.
- The company expects top-line data in H1 2022 from two mid-stage clinical trials of one of its lead assets, ETX-810: Diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain and pain associated with lumbosacral radiculopathy, also known as sciatica.
- Eliem had ~$170M in cash as of Sept. 30.