Equinor, SSE to proceed with $4B Dogger Bank C wind farm
Dec. 02, 2021 11:37 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), SSEZYSSEZFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Equinor (EQNR +2.5%) and SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY) say they secured financing to proceed with the construction of the £3B ($3.98B) Dogger Bank C wind farm in the U.K. North Sea.
- The project is the third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank wind complex, which the companies say will become the world's largest offshore wind farm, with enough renewable energy to supply 5% of Britain's demand, equivalent to 6M homes.
- "The significant appetite from lenders underpins the attractiveness of U.K. offshore wind assets," Equinor head of renewables Paal Eitrheim tells Reuters.
- The financing deal followed news last week that Dogger Bank C had secured long-term power deals with Royal Dutch Shell and others.