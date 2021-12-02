Jefferies initiates Hims & Hers Health at hold on potential for increased competition
Dec. 02, 2021 12:44 PM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)UBERBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Jefferies has initiated Him & Hers Health (HIMS -3.5%) with a hold rating as it sees relatively low barriers to entry leading to potentially increased competition.
- The firm has a price target of $7 (~14% upside).
- Analyst Glen Santangelo says that the total addressable market and the low entry barriers could be problematic for the company going forward.
- In addition, investment spending will weigh on near-term profitability, limiting upside.
