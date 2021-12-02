Brixmor Property Group rises after Truist raises price target

Dec. 02, 2021 12:46 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

finance and invest background

utah778/iStock via Getty Images

  • Brixmor Property Group (BRX +5.5%) shares are trading higher after Truist analyst Ki Bin Kim raised its price target from $23 to $26.
  • Bin Kim maintains a Hold rating on the stock.
  • The rise follows four consecutive sessions of share price declines. BRX fell below its 200-day moving average of $22.52 on Dec. 01, registering a low of $22.24 per share.
  • Still, shares are +42.45% YTD as seen in the graph below:

BRX Price Return

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.