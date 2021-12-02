Brixmor Property Group rises after Truist raises price target
Dec. 02, 2021 12:46 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brixmor Property Group (BRX +5.5%) shares are trading higher after Truist analyst Ki Bin Kim raised its price target from $23 to $26.
- Bin Kim maintains a Hold rating on the stock.
- The rise follows four consecutive sessions of share price declines. BRX fell below its 200-day moving average of $22.52 on Dec. 01, registering a low of $22.24 per share.
- Still, shares are +42.45% YTD as seen in the graph below:
- Yesterday, Brixmor Property was among retail REITs whose ratings were upgraded to Outperform by BMO on growing retailer demand.