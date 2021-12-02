Nautilus Biotech gains on insider buying from CEO

Businessman Icon With Leadership Concept

HATICE GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

  • Following a decline of ~8.3% on Wednesday, the shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT +7.4%) have rebound after the CEO of the life sciences company, Sujal Patel, disclosed the purchase of 250K company shares.
  • According to an SEC filing on Thursday, Patel has executed the transaction early this week, increasing his stake by ~1% to a total value of $1.2M.
  • On Monday, company director Posard Matthew has also acquired 50K shares of Nautilus (NASDAQ:NAUT), raising his stake at the company by ~50% to $225.5K.
  • Early this month, Cowen initiated its coverage of Nautilus (NAUT) with an Outperform recommendation. The analyst Max Masucci predicted the company to reach the commercial stage in 2024.
  • On Wall Street, the stock has garnered two Very Bullish recommendations and one Neutral rating, as shown in the diagram below.
