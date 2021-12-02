Jim Chanos: Valuations on some stocks got 'nuts,' short Wynn, DraftKings, DoorDash
Dec. 02, 2021 By: Brian Stewart
- High-profile short-seller Jim Chanos said Thursday that he was betting against Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), as he looked to take advantage of some valuations that have gotten out of control in the last year.
- "It tells you just how nuts things got over the past 12 months in some of these high growth names that are getting hit now," the founder and managing partner of Kynikos Associates told CNBC.
- His comments sparked selling in DASH and DKNG during midday trading.
- Commenting on specific names, Chanos argued that WYNN was overvalued, even leaving out concerns surrounding its investments in Macau.
- On DKNG, Chanos reported that he's held a short on the online betting platform for most of 2021. He contended that, given its current structure, the company would still lose money even assuming the most aggressive revenue growth scenario.
- "You can believe in sports betting, you can bet on football and basketball to your heart's content, but this business model is flawed," he asserted.
- DoorDash (DASH) also came into Chanos' crosshairs. The short-seller slammed the company for missing its opportunity to grab profits during the high demand for food delivery that came with the COVID shutdowns.
- "If not now, when?" he asked. "If you're not making a lot of money and the capital markets turn a lot less friendly, valuations for these kinds of companies ... get destroyed for money-losing companies when capital is not available."
- Looking at the companies Chanos listed as shorts over the past three months, all three have lost ground during that time. DKNG has performed the worst, dropping by about 48%. Meanwhile, WYNN has fallen about 25%, while DASH has retreated around 16%.
