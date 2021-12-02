Biden administration aims to obtain 13M COVID antiviral pills, equitable distribution
Dec. 02, 2021
- The Biden administration says it is working to secure 13M doses of COVID-19 antiviral pills as a measure to protect against the potential spread of the Omicron variant.
- The administration added it will ensure that the medications are equally accessible no matter where people live or their income.
- The president also announced efforts to help adults get booster shots, and additional programs to assist children and teens get vaccinations.
- The new strategy will also require private health insurers to reimburse members for the cost of at-home COVID-tests. For those without private insurance, free tests will be provided at nationwide testing sites and at community health centers.
- The federal government has agreed to buy 3.1M courses of Merck's antiviral molnupiravir worth ~$2.2B. The government has also agreed to purchase 10M doses of Pfizer's (PFE -2.0%) Paxlovid.
