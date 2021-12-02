Goldman Sachs explores Bitcoin-backed loans through tri-party repo deals: CoinDesk
Dec. 02, 2021
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) along some other U.S. banks explore ways to use Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as collateral for cash loans to institutions without touching the digital token, three people familiar with the matter told CoinDesk.
- This kind of transaction reflects a try-party repurchase agreement, whereby an entity borrows funds by selling securities with an agreement to repurchase them, involving a third-party agent.
- "Goldman was working on getting approved for lending against collateral and tri-party repo," one of the people told CoinDesk. "And if they had a liquidation agent, then they were just doing secured lending without ever having bitcoin touch their balance sheet."
- Recall towards the end of July, in an effort to meet client demand for crypto-related product offerings, Goldman Sachs's (GS) primary brokerage unit started clearing and settling crypto ETPs for a limited number of clients in Europe.
- Additionally, Silvergate (NYSE:SI) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) both recently announced Bitcoin-backed cash loans earlier this year, CoinDesk notes.
- Shares of GS rise 3.2% so far on Thursday.
