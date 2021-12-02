Goldman Sachs plans to unveil new medium-term profit targets - Reuters
Dec. 02, 2021 3:54 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)JPM, MSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs (GS +2.8%) plans to set new targets for profitability metrics through 2025 that would be in line with longer-term goals that it set in 2020, Reuters reports, citing three people at the bank.
- Specifically, the Wall Street bank plans to set medium-term return-on-equity and return-on-tangible-equity targets of at least 15%; that compares with the medium-term ROE target of 13% and longer-term ROE target of mid-teens that the company issued at its Investor Day in January 2020.
- Since those targets were announced at Goldman's (NYSE:GS) inaugural investor day, Wall Street banks have profited from the capital markets boom that followed unprecedented amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus that were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The sources warned Reuters that the decision regarding the targets isn't yet final and could change by next year.
- Comparing profitability metrics of the too-big-to-fail banks, Goldman stands out with the highest ROE of almost 22%, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) comes in next with almost 18% ROE as seen in the table below.
- In October, Goldman's (GS) Q3 earning topped consensus estimates, helped by robust investment banking, strong equities markets, and consumer and wealth management results.