Lyell Immunopharma’s chair of the board returns after medical leave
Dec. 02, 2021 4:34 PM ETLyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) announced the return of the company’s Chair of the Board of Directors, Rick Klausner, to resume his role after a temporary medical leave.
- “First and foremost, we are thankful that Rick is in great health, and we are excited to have him resume his active engagement with Lyell,” CEO of Lyell (LYEL) Liz Homans noted. The company announced the medical leave granted to Klausner in September.
- “….I’m delighted to resume my role as Chair of the Board as the Company is advancing multiple programs into clinical trials,” Klausner remarked.
- The development stage biotech focused on T-cell reprogramming targeting solid tumors went public in June. The initial public offering of 25M shares of common stock was priced at $17.00 a piece for $425M in gross proceeds.
