Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock plunges as supply chain challenges weigh on sales
Dec. 02, 2021 4:34 PM ETOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI +2.7%) shares plummet 13.30% AH as the discount retail chain reports sales that surprised 7.6% to the downside. Adjusted EPS and FY21 outlook also came in below expectations.
- CEO John Swygert blamed the lackluster results on supply chain related headwinds, including shipping delays and distribution center backlogs, which he believes are transitory.
- Comparable store sales decreased 15.5% from the prior year, while overall sales decreased 7.5% due to the opening of 18 new stores. Gross margin decreased 160 bps to 39.8% due to higher shipping, supply chain-related, and labor costs and adjusted operating margin decreased 610 bps to 7.8%.
- Ollie's Board of Directors authorizes an additional $200M in share buybacks, or roughly 5% of Ollie's pre-closing market cap.
- Wall Street was bullish on the stock pre-earnings, while SA's Quant Rating warned investors of OLLI due to low valuation and momentum grades.