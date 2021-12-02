Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock plunges as supply chain challenges weigh on sales

Lafayette - Circa April 2017: Ollie"s Bargain Outlet. Ollie"s Carries a Wide Range of Closeout Merchandise IV

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI +2.7%) shares plummet 13.30% AH as the discount retail chain reports sales that surprised 7.6% to the downside. Adjusted EPS and FY21 outlook also came in below expectations.
  • CEO John Swygert blamed the lackluster results on supply chain related headwinds, including shipping delays and distribution center backlogs, which he believes are transitory.
  • Comparable store sales decreased 15.5% from the prior year, while overall sales decreased 7.5% due to the opening of 18 new stores. Gross margin decreased 160 bps to 39.8% due to higher shipping, supply chain-related, and labor costs and adjusted operating margin decreased 610 bps to 7.8%.
  • Ollie's Board of Directors authorizes an additional $200M in share buybacks, or roughly 5% of Ollie's pre-closing market cap.
  • Wall Street was bullish on the stock pre-earnings, while SA's Quant Rating warned investors of OLLI due to low valuation and momentum grades.
