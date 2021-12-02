Alpine Income Property Trust sells single tenant office properties leased to Hilton Grand Vacations
Dec. 02, 2021 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE)
- Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) disposed its single tenant office properties located in Orlando, Florida and net leased to Hilton Grand Vacations.
- The property has five years of remaining lease term and was sold for $24.5M, representing an exit cap rate of 7.5% and generating a gain on sale of $9.1M.
- Proceeds from sale of the property to be utilized as part of a like-kind 1031 exchange.
- "As we look to redeploy the disposition proceeds, we're focused on driving sustainable earnings by further improving our portfolio's overall quality through increased geographic, sector and tenant diversity as we invest in retail net lease properties supported by strong underlying demographics and attractive real estate fundamentals," president and CEO John P. Albright commented.