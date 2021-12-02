Esperion slips on stock and warrants offering
Dec. 02, 2021 5:20 PM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) has slipped 13.15% in after-hours trading on announcing a proposed public offering of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock.
- Terms of the offering are yet to be determined.
- The underwriter may be granted a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase shares of common stock at the public offering price.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the firm's ongoing commercialization efforts for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, research and clinical development of current or additional pipeline candidates, and general corporate purposes.