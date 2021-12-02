Ooma dips 5% despite third-quarter beat, solid guidance
Dec. 02, 2021 5:25 PM ETOoma, Inc. (OOMA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) stock has fallen 5.3% after its third-quarter earnings report, despite a beat on top and bottom lines and some upbeat guidance for the current quarter.
- Revenue grew 14% to 49.2 million; the bulk of that has been subscription and services revenue, which made up 91% of the total, and grew to $44.7 million from $39.6 million a year ago.
- The company trimmed its loss on a GAAP basis, and increased non-GAAP net income to $3.3 million from a prior-year $3.3 million.
- EBITDA bumped up to $4 million from $3.6 million.
- The company pointed to its business success as a growing part of subscriptions.
- "Subscription services revenues from business customers now represent 49% of total subscription services revenue and are on pace to exceed 50% in the near future," CEO Eric Stang says.
- "Ooma launched several new features for its Office and Office Pro service tiers and recently announced Ooma AirDial, an innovative wireless solution to replace aging and expensive copper lines used in safety and business-critical systems," he adds.
- Cash and equivalents came to $19.44 million, up from $17.3 million as of Jan. 31.
- For Q4, the company is guiding to revenue of $49.7 million-$50.2 million (above consensus for $48.8 million) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.09-$0.11 (above expectations for $0.09).
- For the full year, it sees revenues of $191.5 million-$192 million (above an expected $189.4 million) and EPS of $0.47-$0.49 (above consensus for $0.43).