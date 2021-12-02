White Mountains appoints new CFO
Dec. 02, 2021 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM)
- Liam Caffrey has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM).
- Caffrey, who currently serves as a consultant to a subsidiary of White Mountains, will assume the CFO role on March 1, 2022. He previously spent nine years at Aon, most recently as CEO of Aon Affinity and global CFO of Aon Risk Solutions.
- White Mountains' current CFO Reid Campbell will transition to become President of the group on March 1, 2022. Campbell will continue in that role until his retirement in February 2024.