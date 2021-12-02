Phillips 66 to supply sustainable aviation fuel for British Airways

Dec. 02, 2021 5:26 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments

Oil Refinery at Dusk (Tilt-Shift)

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

  • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and British Airways sign a sustainable aviation fuel supply deal that will make British Airways the first airline in the world to use sustainable aviation fuel produced in the U.K.
  • Phillips 66 says it will produce the SAF at its Humber refinery in the U.K., and will be supplied to the airline to power a number of its flights starting early next year; the refinery will be the first to produce SAF at scale in the U.K.
  • British Airways, which is driving to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, says it will purchase enough sustainable fuel to reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by nearly 100K metric tons.
  • Parent company International Airlines Group is investing $400M over the next 20 years to develop sustainable aviation fuel.
  • Phillips 66 recently reported better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.