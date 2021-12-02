Phillips 66 to supply sustainable aviation fuel for British Airways
Dec. 02, 2021
- Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and British Airways sign a sustainable aviation fuel supply deal that will make British Airways the first airline in the world to use sustainable aviation fuel produced in the U.K.
- Phillips 66 says it will produce the SAF at its Humber refinery in the U.K., and will be supplied to the airline to power a number of its flights starting early next year; the refinery will be the first to produce SAF at scale in the U.K.
- British Airways, which is driving to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, says it will purchase enough sustainable fuel to reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by nearly 100K metric tons.
- Parent company International Airlines Group is investing $400M over the next 20 years to develop sustainable aviation fuel.
- Phillips 66 recently reported better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings.