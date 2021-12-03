Moody's scoops up PassFort; agrees to acquire kompany
Dec. 03, 2021 5:44 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) has acquired PassFort and entered into an agreement to acquire 360kompany (kompany), two European providers of onboarding and Know Your Customer, or KYC, technology solutions.
- The financial terms were not disclosed.
- PassFort is a U.K. SaaS-based workflow platform for identity verification, customer onboarding, and risk analysis. Its software delivers data from over 25 third-party providers and automates the collection, verification, and secure storage of customer and supplier due diligence documentation.
- The integration of PassFort's platform into Moody's suite of KYC and compliance offerings will create a more holistic workflow solution, allowing customers to incorporate Moody's data, including credit, cyber, ESG, and climate analytics, directly into their proprietary processes.
- kompany is a Vienna, Austria-based platform for audit-proof business verification and KYC, operating a network of primary source information on more than 115 million companies across 200 jurisdictions.
- kompany's API will enable Moody's customers to complete shareholder analysis and entity verification in real-time, as well as retrieve original company filings and documents to meet their regulatory demands.
- Moody's will integrate both companies into its KYC business within Moody's Analytics.
- The acquisition of kompany is expected to close in Q1 of 2022 and will be funded with a combination of cash and shares of Moody's Corporation common stock.
- The acquisition of PassFort was funded with cash and is not expected to have a material impact on Moody’s (MCO) 2021 financial results.