Bayer says late-stage prostate cancer study for Nubeqa met main goal
Dec. 03, 2021 7:12 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nubeqa (darolutamide), developed by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Orion Corporation, has met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial involving patients with hormone-sensitive prostate cancer ((mHSPC)).
- In the ARASENS trial, darolutamide in combination with docetaxel and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) “significantly improved” overall survival compared to docetaxel and ADT, a standard of care for the disease, according to the company.
- The oral androgen receptor inhibitor ((Ari)) is already approved in the EU and countries such as the U.S. and Japan as a treatment for patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) who are vulnerable to the metastatic form of the disease.
- The probability of adverse events across two treatment arms was similar, the company said, adding that the detailed results of the trial would be submitted for a presentation at a future medical event.
- Read more on the recent quarterly financials reported by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) for the third quarter of 2021.