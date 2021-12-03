Bayer says late-stage prostate cancer study for Nubeqa met main goal

Dec. 03, 2021 7:12 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Cancer Outbreak

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nubeqa (darolutamide), developed by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Orion Corporation, has met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial involving patients with hormone-sensitive prostate cancer ((mHSPC)).
  • In the ARASENS trial, darolutamide in combination with docetaxel and androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) “significantly improved” overall survival compared to docetaxel and ADT, a standard of care for the disease, according to the company.
  • The oral androgen receptor inhibitor ((Ari)) is already approved in the EU and countries such as the U.S. and Japan as a treatment for patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) who are vulnerable to the metastatic form of the disease.
  • The probability of adverse events across two treatment arms was similar, the company said, adding that the detailed results of the trial would be submitted for a presentation at a future medical event.
  • Read more on the recent quarterly financials reported by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) for the third quarter of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.