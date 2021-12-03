EMA validates Amicus' marketing applications for AT-GAA in Pompe disease

Dec. 03, 2021

  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announces that the EMA validated the Marketing Authorization Applications (MAA) for AT-GAA, an investigational two-component therapy for the treatment of Pompe disease, an inherited lysosomal disorder caused by deficiency of the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase.
  • Validation confirms the submission is accepted, and the EMA’s centralized procedure with Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use's assessment begins.
  • The MAAs were submitted based on the data from Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 PROPEL studies, as well as long-term open-label extension study.
  • The FDA has previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for AT-GAA and accepted for review the BLA and the NDA. The Agency has set a PDUFA action date of May 29, 2022 for the NDA and July 29, 2022 for the BLA.
