EMA validates Amicus' marketing applications for AT-GAA in Pompe disease
Dec. 03, 2021 7:21 AM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announces that the EMA validated the Marketing Authorization Applications (MAA) for AT-GAA, an investigational two-component therapy for the treatment of Pompe disease, an inherited lysosomal disorder caused by deficiency of the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase.
- Validation confirms the submission is accepted, and the EMA’s centralized procedure with Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use's assessment begins.
- The MAAs were submitted based on the data from Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 PROPEL studies, as well as long-term open-label extension study.
- The FDA has previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for AT-GAA and accepted for review the BLA and the NDA. The Agency has set a PDUFA action date of May 29, 2022 for the NDA and July 29, 2022 for the BLA.