ST Energy Transition prices $250M IPO, trading starts today

Dec. 03, 2021 7:20 AM ETST Energy Transition I Ltd. Units (STET.U)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ST Energy Transition I (NYSE:STET.U) priced 25M Stakeholder Aligned Initial Listing, or SAIL security, at $10/SAIL security; underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 3.75M additional SAIL securities.
  • The SAIL securities will be listed on NYSE and trade under the ticker symbol “STET.U” commencing Dec. 3, 2021.
  • Each SAIL security consists of one Class A share and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein whole warrant is entitled to purchase one Class A share at $11.5/share.
  • Post securities commence trading, the Class A shares and warrants will be listed under the symbols "STET" and "STETWS," respectively.
  • The company plans to focus its search on opportunities that contribute in positive ways towards energy transition and clean energy technology.
