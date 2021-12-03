KalVista Pharmaceuticals reports inducement grants to 6 new employees
Dec. 03, 2021 7:26 AM ETKalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) compensation committee granted 6 newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 18,000 shares on December 1, 2021
- The options have an exercise price of $13.63 per share
- One-fourth of the options vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vest in equal monthly installments over the next three years, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company.
- Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of KalVista’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.