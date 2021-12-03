GE Hitachi tapped to build small modular reactors in Ontario
Dec. 03, 2021 7:25 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE), HTHIYHTHIFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
- GE Hitachi (GE, OTCPK:HTHIY) wins an order to build small modular reactors from Ontario Power Generation at the Darlington new nuclear site, the only site in Canada licensed for a new nuclear build.
- The joint venture plans to construct up to four small module reactors, with the first projected to be completed as early as 2028.
- Financial terms are not disclosed, but the project likely will cost several billion dollars.
- Small modular reactors generate 300K kw of electricity, much less than conventional reactors that generate ~1M kw, and it takes a shorter period to build them.
- GE shares have slipped ~5% since news of the new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa.