  • GE Hitachi (GE, OTCPK:HTHIY) wins an order to build small modular reactors from Ontario Power Generation at the Darlington new nuclear site, the only site in Canada licensed for a new nuclear build.
  • The joint venture plans to construct up to four small module reactors, with the first projected to be completed as early as 2028.
  • Financial terms are not disclosed, but the project likely will cost several billion dollars.
  • Small modular reactors generate 300K kw of electricity, much less than conventional reactors that generate ~1M kw, and it takes a shorter period to build them.
  • GE shares have slipped ~5% since news of the new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa.
