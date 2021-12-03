Limbach acquires specialty mechanical contractor, Jake Marshall in all-cash transaction
- Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) closed the acquisition of Chattanooga, TN-based specialty mechanical contractor Jake Marshall, along with certain affiliated companies for an enterprise value of $20M in an all-cash transaction.
- The acquisition consideration stood at $20M which was sourced from available cash in the amount of $10M and additional term loan borrowings of $10M provided by company lenders.
- Also, Jake Marshall's owners may receive up to $6M in total future cash consideration subject to meeting certain performance thresholders in CY22 and CY23.
- From 2014-2020, Jake Marshall generated on average $45M+ in revenue and $4.5M in EBITDA annually; the company provides industrial and institutional mechanical construction, fabrication and millwright capabilities with an emphasis on owner-direct project.
- "This is a highly strategic acquisition that we expect will be immediately accretive to our bottom-line profitability with significant upside potential," President and CEO Charlie Bacon commented.