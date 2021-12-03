Western Alliance Bancorporation subsidiary partners with Tassat for delivering blockchain-based payments network
Dec. 03, 2021 7:38 AM ETWestern Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Western Alliance Bank, primary subsidiary of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), will implement a fully integrated digital banking platform for its customers including a digital token powered by the TassatPay Network and a private Ethereum blockchain.
- This platform will enable Western Alliance Bank clients to make instant payment to other Western Alliance Bank customers enrolled in TassatPay.
- New York-based fintech company, TassatPay will allow the bank’s clients to make real-time digital payments via tokenizing their U.S. dollar deposits.
- "As we get set to launch this capability over the next few months, we will also continue to build out advanced treasury management solutions. We envision blockchain-based digital payments and related services will be important new offerings for our business," President and CEO, Western Alliance Bank Kenneth A. Vecchione commented.
- WAL shares trading 1.2% higher premarket