FDA to speed up review of Omicron-specific vaccines and drugs - WSJ
Dec. 03, 2021 7:43 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTX, MRNA, JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Should there be a need for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics specifically targeted at the newly detected Omicron variant, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to expedite their review for a rapid rollout, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- The vaccine makers, including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), have already started research work to update their vaccines in response to the Omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa last week.
- According to a person familiar with the matter, the drugmakers would be expected to meet standards, similar to those that set out booster shot authorizations.
- In contrast to large and lengthy trials, which were required for vaccine authorizations about a year ago, the developers could be able to, for example, study the immune response of the vaccines in a few hundred subjects, The Journal said.
- After an estimated period of about three months to develop and test the new vaccines, the developers will be able to seek their authorization through an expedited review process which could enable the FDA to make a decision in one to two weeks.
Early this week, President Biden said his administration was in talks with vaccine makers to develop contingency plans if the threat of the variant required new vaccines or boosters.