Microsoft gets a 'Top of the Crop' nod from Credit Suisse: At the Open
- Credit Suisse drops its best of the best picks to seven stocks for December.
- Credit Suisse Product Manager Andrew St. Pierre defines the "Top of the Crop" stocks as the "highest conviction combined with the least demanding market expectations. And four new names make that list.
- The "Top of the Crop" criteria are:
- High conviction calls: "Highest conviction Outperform ideas where CS analysts' estimates and target prices are above consensus and consensus is not overly bullish."
- View through HOLT: Credit Suisse's HOLT is a model aiming for objectivity in converting income and balance sheet information into cash flow return on investment. "Outperform ideas with least demanding market expectations. Market-implied CFROI is below forecast CFROI and historical median."
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the biggest name entering. It's joined by Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), PVH (NYSE:PVH) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA).
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) remain top picks.
- Along with Microsoft, new top outperform ideas are Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK).
- The top underperform ideas are Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), NGL Energy (NYSE:NGL), Western Union (NYSE:WU), American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM).
- Check out the transcript of Microsoft execs at the Wells Fargo summit.