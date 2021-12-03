TotalEnergies fires up CLOV Phase 2 production offshore Angola
Dec. 03, 2021 7:49 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)EQNR, XOM, BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) says it has started production from the second phase of its deepwater CLOV development off the coast of Angola, which is estimated to contain ~55M boe of resources.
- The project involved drilling seven wells tied back to the existing CLOV floating production storage and offloading vessel, and it is expected to reach production of 40K boe/day by by mid-2022.
- "The start of the production of CLOV Phase 2, a few months after Zinia Phase 2, demonstrates our continuous efforts to ensure a sustainable output on Block 17," the company says.
- The offshore Block 17 is operated by TotalEnergies with a 38% stake, with partners Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP and state-owned Sonangol.
- Also on the African continent, TotalEnergies recently signed agreements for the development of Libya's natural resources.