  • TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) says it has started production from the second phase of its deepwater CLOV development off the coast of Angola, which is estimated to contain ~55M boe of resources.
  • The project involved drilling seven wells tied back to the existing CLOV floating production storage and offloading vessel, and it is expected to reach production of 40K boe/day by by mid-2022.
  • "The start of the production of CLOV Phase 2, a few months after Zinia Phase 2, demonstrates our continuous efforts to ensure a sustainable output on Block 17," the company says.
  • The offshore Block 17 is operated by TotalEnergies with a 38% stake, with partners Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP and state-owned Sonangol.
  • Also on the African continent, TotalEnergies recently signed agreements for the development of Libya's natural resources.
