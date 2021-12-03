Fortium Holdings announces licensing pact for Elysian premium cannabis business
Dec. 03, 2021 7:49 AM ETFortium Holdings Corp. (FRTM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elysian Premium, wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortium Holdings (OTCPK:FRTM) entered into a joint venture agreement by and among Elysian, 7Seeds, and Firebreak Associates. 7Seeds and Firebreak are under common ownership.
- Pursuant to the pact, Firebreak granted Elysian an exclusive license to use the “Cannablue” trademarks and service marks in the United States in connection with the branding of Elysian commercial cannabis stores under the Cannablue name and related sale of products for an initial term of five years.
- Under the agreement, Elysian has also retained and appointed 7Seeds to provide certain consulting services exclusively to Elysian with respect to the planning, licensing and operation of cannabis-related retail activities for an initial term of 36 months.
- Cannablue’s flagship store is a premium dispensary that is fully licensed and currently operational in South Lake Tahoe, California.
- Earlier in September 2021, Fortium announced its entry into the cannabis industry with the formation of Elysian to address luxury cannabis market demand.