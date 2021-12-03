Oxford Lane Capital estimates November net asset value lower from October estimates
Dec. 03, 2021 8:09 AM ETOxford Lane Capital (OXLC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) estimates net asset value as of Nov.30 to range between $6.84 and $6.94; this is compared to the estimated range of $7.11 and $7.21 as of Oct.31.
- At the time, the company's stock was trading at 112-113% of NAV per share, using its Nov. 30 closing price of $7.75.
- NAV per share for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021 may differ materially from this estimate, which is given only as of Nov. 30, 2021.
- As of Nov. 30, 2021, the company had ~122.8M shares of common stock issued and outstanding.
- Shares trading 0.5% down premarket