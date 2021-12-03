BioNTech able to quickly adapt COVID vaccine against Omicron - Reuters
Dec. 03, 2021 8:13 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor13 Comments
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) CEO Ugur Sahin says that his company has the ability to quickly adapt its COVID-19 vaccine following the emergence of the Omicron variant, Reuters reports.
- "I believe in principle at a certain timepoint we will need a new vaccine against this new variant," he said. "The question is how urgent it needs to be available."
- However, Sahin added that the existing vaccine should provide protection against severe disease.
- Speaking at the Reuters Next conference, Sahin notes that due to virus mutations, it is likely that annual shots against COVID will become the norm, in the same manner that annual flu shots are.
- The European Union rollout of the BioNTech/Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) COVID vaccine for children is scheduled to begin on Dec. 13.