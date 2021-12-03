Eli Lilly, Innovent announce inclusion of cancer drug in China Reimbursement List
Dec. 03, 2021 8:21 AM ETInnovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBIY), LLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Sintilimab, a PD-1 inhibitor developed by Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), has been included in the updated National Reimbursement Drug List ("NRDL") for all approved indications the companies announced Friday.
- While the indication for Hodgkin's lymphoma ((cHL)), which was first added to NRDL in 2019, was renewed for another year, three new indications — two in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and one in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) — have been added for the first time. The updated NRDL list is officially taking effect on Jan. 01, 2022.
- "Two years ago, sintilimab was the first and only PD-1 inhibitor included in the NRDL. This year, three additional first-line indications for sintilimab have been successfully included in the NRDL…” CEO of Innovent Michael Yu remarked.
- Early last month, the company announced that the Chinese regulators accepted its marketing application for sintilimab as a first-line option for certain patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.