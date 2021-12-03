Fastly jumps 6% after Raymond James upgrades to outperform
Dec. 03, 2021
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares are rising nearly 6% to $38.58 in early Friday trading after Raymond James upgraded the content delivery network company to outperform with a $42 price target.
- Analyst Frank Louthan notes that although Fastly (FSLY) shares are sitting near their 52-week low and 20% under the 50-day moving average with an uptick in short interest, San Francisco-based Fastly is poised to see another sequential uptick in traffic and "should beat the high end of the revenue guide," adding "this is a recipe for near-term share price appreciation."
- In early November, Fastly (FSLY) said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to come in between $90 million and $93 million.
- After the widespread outage the company suffered in June, Louthan said that November traffic trends are accelerating, which implies that revenue will be higher than the analyst previously thought, and now expects fourth-quarter sales to be $96.7 million, up from $94 million. He also notes that requests per second have been on a "steady uptick" for three months, so December growth being on par with November is conservative.
- In addition, the research firm raised its 2022 revenue forecast to $422 million, up from $415 million, suggesting that recent traffic trends will continue into next year.
- In early November, Fastly (FSLY) said it lost 11 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on $87 million in revenue for the third-quarter. Analysts had been expecting the company to post a loss of 19 cents a share on revenue of $87 million.
- Chief Executive Joshua Bixby said that the company's results showed customers were coming back to Fastly (FSLY) after the aforementioned service outage.