Equitable, MetLife initiated with Buy at Goldman Sachs on stable cash flows, growth opportunities
Dec. 03, 2021
- Goldman Sachs analyst Alex Scott initiates life insurers Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) with a Buy rating as the companies are set up to generate stable cash flows combined with good growth opportunities and attractive valuations, he writes in a note to clients.
- Shares of EQH +1.5% and MET +0.1% gain in pre-market trading.
- Specifically on MetLife (MET), Scott sees the company as well positioned in the U.S. and Mexico to benefit from strong expected growth in employee benefits.
- In the meantime, MetLife's (MET) Buy rating diverges from the Neutral Quant Rating, with Growth being its worst factor grade followed by Momentum; agrees with the Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (4 Very Bullish, 8 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
- Looking at Equitable Holdings (EQH), the company's cash from operations fell in Q3 from the same period a year ago, but nearly doubles from Q3 2019.
- Still, at a time when valuations remain under pressure as speculators weigh risks of low interest rates and the potential for long-term mortality headwinds amid the spreading of the Omicron variant, the analyst writes.
- Scott applies a Sell rating to Aflac (NYSE:AFL) and Principal Financial (NASDAQ:PFG), driven by growth challenges and escalating fee pressure.
- Both AFL -1.3% and PFG -1.6% trade in the red during pre-market.
- Specifically, Aflac's (AFL) Sell rating is driven by the lack of growth prospects seen in Japan Accident and Health and U.S. critical illness through capital agent distribution, Scott notes.
- With regards to Principal Financial (PFG), the company faces competitive pressures that could be accelerating in 401(k) management.
- The Sell rating disagrees with the Very Bullish Quant Rating and the Neutral Wall Street Analyst Rating (1 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
- For much of the past year, the Quant Rating rates PFG at Neutral, with some periods of Very Bullish ratings, as seen in the chart below.
