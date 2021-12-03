Equitable, MetLife initiated with Buy at Goldman Sachs on stable cash flows, growth opportunities

Dec. 03, 2021 8:48 AM ETEquitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH), MET, AFL, PFGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments

Calculator and charts

deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Alex Scott initiates life insurers Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) with a Buy rating as the companies are set up to generate stable cash flows combined with good growth opportunities and attractive valuations, he writes in a note to clients.
  • Shares of EQH +1.5% and MET +0.1% gain in pre-market trading.
  • Specifically on MetLife (MET), Scott sees the company as well positioned in the U.S. and Mexico to benefit from strong expected growth in employee benefits.
  • In the meantime, MetLife's (MET) Buy rating diverges from the Neutral Quant Rating, with Growth being its worst factor grade followed by Momentum; agrees with the Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (4 Very Bullish, 8 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • Looking at Equitable Holdings (EQH), the company's cash from operations fell in Q3 from the same period a year ago, but nearly doubles from Q3 2019.
  • Still, at a time when valuations remain under pressure as speculators weigh risks of low interest rates and the potential for long-term mortality headwinds amid the spreading of the Omicron variant, the analyst writes.
  • Scott applies a Sell rating to Aflac (NYSE:AFL) and Principal Financial (NASDAQ:PFG), driven by growth challenges and escalating fee pressure.
  • Both AFL -1.3% and PFG -1.6% trade in the red during pre-market.
  • Specifically, Aflac's (AFL) Sell rating is driven by the lack of growth prospects seen in Japan Accident and Health and U.S. critical illness through capital agent distribution, Scott notes.
  • With regards to Principal Financial (PFG), the company faces competitive pressures that could be accelerating in 401(k) management.
  • The Sell rating disagrees with the Very Bullish Quant Rating and the Neutral Wall Street Analyst Rating (1 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • For much of the past year, the Quant Rating rates PFG at Neutral, with some periods of Very Bullish ratings, as seen in the chart below.
  • Previously, (Nov. 26) Life insurance stocks fell on fears of Omicron.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.