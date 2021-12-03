Harbor Custom Development to buy 997-unit master-planned community in Blaine, Washington

  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) has agreed to acquire a 997-unit master-planned community in Blaine, Washington for $14M.
  • Shares are down 3.56% pre-market on the news
  • Spread over 438-acre, Grandis Pond is the largest project Harbor has contracted for purchase to date. The purchase will nearly double the real estate firm's current inventory by adding a mix of residential housing with up to 997 single and multi-family housing units and ~48,000 sq ft of neighborhood commercial space.
  • Last week, HCDI lead the real estate gainers list
