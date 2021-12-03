Chemomab Therapeutics chief medical officer resigns
Dec. 03, 2021 8:49 AM ETChemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) announced that David M. Weiner has been appointed as the company’s Interim Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.
- The appointment made on a part-time basis follows the resignation of current Chief Medical Officer Arnon Aharon. However, for a smooth transition in the role, Dr. Aharon will serve the company for the next 60 days, and as senior medical advisor thereafter, Chemomab (CMMB) announced.
- Dr. Weiner, who has over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical development, most recently functioned as the CEO of Amathus Therapeutics and before that, as Chief Medical Officer at Lumos Pharma and aTyr Pharma.
- The news of Dr. Aharon’s resignation follows the announcement by Chemomab (CMMB) on Thursday over the FDA signoff of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CM-101 as a potential therapy for primary sclerosing cholangitis.
This was corrected on 12/03/2021 at 9:37 AM. This post was corrected to add the correct ticker symbol for Chemomab.