Dassault, Airbus to supply military aircraft to UAE in $19B deal

French Air Force Rafale

APeriamPhotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) rises as much as 10% in Europe after France announced the sale of 80 of the company's Rafale fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, the largest-ever international order for the warplanes.
  • The UAE also agrees to buy 12 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) Caracal military transport helicopters.
  • The French government says the total deal, including the contracts for the jets and helicopters and associated elements, is worth more than €17B ($19.2B).
  • Discussions over the fighter jets have dragged on for more than a decade but negotiations were given a boost by the UAE's doubts over buying more F-35 fighters from the U.S., Bloomberg reports, citing officials involved in the negotiation.
  • UAE has frequently told the U.S. that it prefers to buy American planes, but it needs other suppliers because the U.S. government places so many restrictions on their use.
