Revive Therapeutics expands Bucillamine research to treat Omicron variant

Dec. 03, 2021 9:01 AM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor13 Comments

Omicron Variant B.1.1.529 - covid-19 concept with red blood cells

Bill Oxford/iStock via Getty Images

  • Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) has decided to expand research with Bucillamine, an oral drug shown to have promising anti-viral and anti-inflammatory capabilities and is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study for COVID-19, as a potential treatment for the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).
  • The decision is supported from a recent research study which revealed that potent thiol drugs, like Bucillamine, inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro, specifically the Delta variant and also reduces SARS-CoV-2-related lung injury in vivo and provides a strong rationale for trials of systemically delivered thiol drugs as COVID-19 treatments.
  • In addition, thiol-based drugs have been shown in research models to decrease the binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to its receptor, decrease the entry efficiency of SARS-CoV-2 spike pseudotyped virus, and inhibit SARS-CoV-2 live virus infection.
  • There is evidence that Bucillamine inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokine production and transendothelial T-cell migration, both of which could further dampen disease course in COVID-19.
  • As a result, the Company has decided that in addition to incorporating viral load testing, it will also be adding inflammatory markers to complement the ongoing Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.