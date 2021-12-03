Revive Therapeutics expands Bucillamine research to treat Omicron variant
Dec. 03, 2021 9:01 AM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) has decided to expand research with Bucillamine, an oral drug shown to have promising anti-viral and anti-inflammatory capabilities and is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study for COVID-19, as a potential treatment for the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).
- The decision is supported from a recent research study which revealed that potent thiol drugs, like Bucillamine, inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro, specifically the Delta variant and also reduces SARS-CoV-2-related lung injury in vivo and provides a strong rationale for trials of systemically delivered thiol drugs as COVID-19 treatments.
- In addition, thiol-based drugs have been shown in research models to decrease the binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to its receptor, decrease the entry efficiency of SARS-CoV-2 spike pseudotyped virus, and inhibit SARS-CoV-2 live virus infection.
- There is evidence that Bucillamine inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokine production and transendothelial T-cell migration, both of which could further dampen disease course in COVID-19.
- As a result, the Company has decided that in addition to incorporating viral load testing, it will also be adding inflammatory markers to complement the ongoing Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.