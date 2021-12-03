Five Star Senior Living announces collaboration with Compass Community Living
Dec. 03, 2021 9:12 AM ETAlerisLife Inc. (ALR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) has announced a collaboration with Compass Community Living, whereby Compass will assume management of dining services operations at all of Five Star’s senior living communities.
- The collaboration advances Five Star’s commitment to delivering differentiated, customer-focused experiences.
- The transition of Five Star’s dining services operations will begin on February 1, 2022 and is expected to be completed by year end 2022.
- Richard B. Schenkel, CEO of Compass Community Living, said, “The relationships we foster through sharing food are an important element of every community, and we could not be more excited to collaborate with Five Star to further elevate the culinary experience for their residents.”