Intercontinental Exchange average daily volume gains 11% in November
Dec. 03, 2021 9:15 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) total average daily volume ("ADV") rises 11% on a year-over-year basis in November, with total open interest gaining 6%.
- Equity options ADV soars 38% in November from the same period a year ago.
- Total Energy ADV climbs 15% Y/Y, with open interest increasing 3%; total oil ADV gains 20% Y/Y in November.
- Natural gas ADV and open interest increases just 4% Y/Y this past month.
- Interest rate ADV and open interest rise 13%.
- Still, shares of ICE slip 0.2% in pre0market trading.
- Previously, (Sep. 3) ICE reports 12% ADV growth in August.