Intercontinental Exchange average daily volume gains 11% in November

Dec. 03, 2021 9:15 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

stock market screen numbers - finance + currency data

bunhill/E+ via Getty Images

  • Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) total average daily volume ("ADV") rises 11% on a year-over-year basis in November, with total open interest gaining 6%.
  • Equity options ADV soars 38% in November from the same period a year ago.
  • Total Energy ADV climbs 15% Y/Y, with open interest increasing 3%; total oil ADV gains 20% Y/Y in November.
  • Natural gas ADV and open interest increases just 4% Y/Y this past month.
  • Interest rate ADV and open interest rise 13%.
  • Still, shares of ICE slip 0.2% in pre0market trading.
  • Previously, (Sep. 3) ICE reports 12% ADV growth in August.
