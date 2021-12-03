Shoe Carnival expands through $67M acquisition of family business
Dec. 03, 2021 9:15 AM ETShoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) has acquired all of the assets of the privately-held family owned Shoe Station for $67M in all-cash transaction.
- Shoe Station operates stores in five Southeastern states with focus on footwear fashion trends. The company's President and CEO G. Brent Barkin, will become Shoe Carnival's Senior Vice President, New Business Development & Integration, reporting to Carnival's CEO Mark Worden.
- Shoe Carnival says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to diluted net income per share in fiscal 2022, contributing approximately $100 million in incremental net sales. Operating income is to exceed 10% on a normalized basis.
- With this addition, Shoe Carnival expects to surpass 400 stores by the end of 2022, with double-digit new store growth projected for the years ahead.
- Previously (Nov. 30): Holiday sales look strong but retail stocks slump amid Powell-Omicron double whammy