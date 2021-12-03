ZA Group expects increase in sales and consumer holiday orders

Dec. 03, 2021 9:25 AM ETZA Group Inc. (ZAAG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • ZA Group (OTCPK:ZAAG) a brand development company focused on acquiring direct-to-consumer brands that deliver compelling products in fashion, street, wellness, home, active, and outdoor lifestyle sectors see an increase in holiday consumer demand.
  • As Black Friday and Cyber Monday order fulfillment comes to a close we look forward to updating the market with sales numbers shortly.
  • With estimated online holiday retail sales expected to reach over $200B for 2021.
  • NFID's growth has been no exception and has beaten expectations of orders so far for the holiday season and is projecting a steady increase Y/Y for the holiday season.
  • "We are excited about the potential for growth through the holiday season and beyond as we have already seen a strong acceptance and increase in customer orders." Commented Bill Bolander.
