AECOM secures positions on two Crown Commercial Service frameworks in U.K.
Dec. 03, 2021 9:32 AM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has secured positions on two Crown Commercial Service (CCS) frameworks in the U.K.
- The infrastructure consulting firm captured five lots on Crown's £1.7B Construction Professional Services (CPS) Framework and four lots of Management Consultancy Framework (MCF3). These frameworks will run for four years.
- The CPS Framework lots will cover the built environment and general infrastructure, urban regeneration, high rise structures, defense and security and international projects. The framework is used by government departments and public sector clients ranging from education and housing to energy and health. The MCF3 provides government, public bodies and third sectors with access to a wide range of specialist consultancy services.
- Previously (Nov. 30): AECOM to divest Oil & Gas maintenance and turnaround services business