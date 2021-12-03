Big Lots jumps after better-than-expected results, supply challenges persist in Q4
Dec. 03, 2021 Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)
- Big Lots (BIG +7.7%) shares rise as the company reports results better than expected on both the top and bottom lines.
- Net sales fell 3.1% Y/Y, but are up 14.4% compared to fiscal 2019. The decline to last year was driven by a comparable sales decrease of 4.7%, as the company lapped a 17.8% comparable sales increase last year.
- "Our fourth quarter is off to a strong start with November comps up 10% on a two-year basis, including record Thanksgiving and Black Friday week sales," commented CEO Bruce Thorn, adding that supply chain challenges will continue in the near-term and the company will continue to raise prices to offset higher costs.
- FQ4 outlook: Big Lots expects EPS in the range of $2.05 to $2.20 vs consensus of $2.39. Revenue guidance is for a negative low-single-digit decrease in comparable sales, while freight headwinds are expected to drive a 150 bps reduction in gross margin.
- The board authorizes a new repurchase of up to $250M of shares, representing ~18% of current float and declares its annual quarterly dividend of $0.30.