Big Lots jumps after better-than-expected results, supply challenges persist in Q4

Big Lots storefront in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Big Lots (BIG +7.7%) shares rise as the company reports results better than expected on both the top and bottom lines.
  • Net sales fell 3.1% Y/Y, but are up 14.4% compared to fiscal 2019. The decline to last year was driven by a comparable sales decrease of 4.7%, as the company lapped a 17.8% comparable sales increase last year.
  • "Our fourth quarter is off to a strong start with November comps up 10% on a two-year basis, including record Thanksgiving and Black Friday week sales," commented CEO Bruce Thorn, adding that supply chain challenges will continue in the near-term and the company will continue to raise prices to offset higher costs.
  • FQ4 outlook: Big Lots expects EPS in the range of $2.05 to $2.20 vs consensus of $2.39. Revenue guidance is for a negative low-single-digit decrease in comparable sales, while freight headwinds are expected to drive a 150 bps reduction in gross margin.
  • The board authorizes a new repurchase of up to $250M of shares, representing ~18% of current float and declares its annual quarterly dividend of $0.30.
