BOTS starts accepting Shiba Inu as payment; developing Dogecoin pool, miner

Dec. 03, 2021 9:43 AM ETBOTS, Inc. (BTZI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Man holding Shiba token on natural background

Beo88/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Blockchain and robotics developer BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) says it has started accepting payments in Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD).
  • In addition, BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) is developing a private Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) pool and next-generation highly advanced Dogecoin miner that will be announced in the immediate future, the company says.
  • The company is also offering Black Friday specials on its Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) entry-level miners, including sales on its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner warranties and miner repair services.
  • Both Dogecoin (DOGE-USD -1.9%) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD -0.5%) tokens are off slightly intra-day.
  • Previously, (Aug. 16) BOTS accepts Dogecoin and other cryptos from preowned Tesla EV buyers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.