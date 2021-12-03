BOTS starts accepting Shiba Inu as payment; developing Dogecoin pool, miner
Dec. 03, 2021 9:43 AM ETBOTS, Inc. (BTZI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Blockchain and robotics developer BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) says it has started accepting payments in Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD).
- In addition, BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) is developing a private Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) pool and next-generation highly advanced Dogecoin miner that will be announced in the immediate future, the company says.
- The company is also offering Black Friday specials on its Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) entry-level miners, including sales on its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner warranties and miner repair services.
- Both Dogecoin (DOGE-USD -1.9%) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD -0.5%) tokens are off slightly intra-day.
