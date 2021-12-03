AppLovin slumps after pricing upsized secondary offering
Dec. 03, 2021 9:41 AM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AppLovin (APP -8.4%) has priced its upsized secondary offering of 7.5M shares of its Class A common stock at $83.00/share.
- The offering was upsized from 6.5M shares to 7.5M shares.
- All shares are being offered by certain of AppLovin's stockholders, including KKR Denali Holdings.
- KKR Denali Holdings has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares.
- Entire proceeds from the offering will go to the selling stockholders.
- Offering is expected to close on December 7, 2021.