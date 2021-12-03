AppLovin slumps after pricing upsized secondary offering

Dec. 03, 2021

  • AppLovin (APP -8.4%) has priced its upsized secondary offering of 7.5M shares of its Class A common stock at $83.00/share.
  • The offering was upsized from 6.5M shares to 7.5M shares.
  • All shares are being offered by certain of AppLovin's stockholders, including KKR Denali Holdings.
  • KKR Denali Holdings has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares.
  • Entire proceeds from the offering will go to the selling stockholders.
  • Offering is expected to close on December 7, 2021.
