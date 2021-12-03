November PMI Composite final print inches marginally higher, comes in above consensus

Dec. 03, 2021 9:45 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • November U.S. PMI Composite Index (Final): 57.2 vs. 56.5 consensus and 57.6 prior.
  • The upturn in new business was solid midway through Q4 amid a strong expansion in services new orders; foreign client demand signaled a renewed rise.
  • Despite employment rising at the fastest pace since June, firms continued to struggle to work through backlogs of work, which rose at the second-fastest pace on record.

  • The rate of growth in backlogs of work softened, but it was the third-steepest on record.
  • Service Index: 58 vs. 57 consensus, 58.7 prior.
  • Although the pace of expansion was stronger than the series average of 54.8, it was subdued in comparison to rates seen through 2021 so far.
  • November data indicated a strong rise in new business across the service sector, with the rate of increase holding close to October's 3-month high though remaining below the strong gains seen earlier in the year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.