Intel keen on closing next-gen chip deal with TSMC
Dec. 03, 2021 9:46 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC), TSMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor200 Comments
- Intel (INTC +0.3%) is looking to close a chip supply deal with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), according to a report from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes.
- The report notes that TSMC has begun pilot production of its next-generation 3-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing node. Intel executives are set to visit Taiwan in December to finalize orders for the 3nm node.
- The U.S. company will be especially keen on securing a batch as TSMC has limited capacity in the early stages of its chip lifecycles. Initial capacity for the 3nm chips is expected to be limited to 40,000 units per month, according to the report.
- TSMC's CEO said in an earnings call earlier this year that he expects mass production of 3nm chips to begin in H222. Meanwhile, South Korean conglomerate Samsung is preparing to roll out the next-gen semiconductor in H122.
- Yesterday, AMD preferred over Intel at BofA despite historically low sentiment