Appian's finance chief retires, guidance unchanged
Dec. 03, 2021 9:47 AM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Appian's (APPN -1.9%) chief financial officer Mark Lynch intends to retire from the role, effective March 31, 2022.
- "I’ve been honored to serve as Appian’s CFO over the past thirteen years. I’m proud of all our accomplishments over these years, including our 2017 IPO and our consistent results quarter after quarter as a public company. One of the reasons I can retire confidently is knowing that the team we’ve built at Appian is incredibly well positioned to continue this success into the future," notes Lynch.
- The company has initiated a search to fill the position, in addition of promoting its Senior Vice President, Global Controller Mark Matheos to Chief Accounting Officer effective Dec. 31, 2021.
- Further, Appian reaffirms its guidance for Q4 and FY 2021.
- The fourth-quarter forecast includes revenue of $95-95.5M versus the $94.16M consensus and a loss per share of $0.24 to $0.21 vs. $0.18 estimates.